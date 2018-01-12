Healthy Eating for Kids

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Remove the outer leaves from the cauliflower and cut it into florets. Place them in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the cauliflower is finely chopped and looks like rice.

Transfer the cauliflower to a microwave-safe dish or bowl. Cover and cook in the microwave for 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can steam the cauliflower in a steamer basket or bake it in the oven at 375 for 20 minutes.

When the cauliflower is cool, transfer it to a bowl lined with a kitchen towel or cheesecloth. Bring the ends of the cloth together and squeeze as much liquid out of the cauliflower as you can. I got about ½ cup liquid.

Transfer the cauliflower to a mixing bowl and add the egg, Italian seasoning, ½ cup cheese, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Mix to combine.

Transfer the mixture to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Form the dough into a rectangle about 8 x 12 inches and ¼-inch thick.

Bake in the oven 15-20 minutes until cooked. Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheese over the top. Bake another 5 minutes until cheese is melted.