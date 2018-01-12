Healthy Eating for Kids

Cauliflower Cheesy Bread
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
25 mins
Total Time
40 mins
Nutrient-packed cauliflower forms the base of this low-calorie, gluten-free bread that’s topped with cheesy goodness.
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Servings: 4 -8 (Makes 16 breadsticks)
Calories: 30 kcal
Author: The Foodie Physician
Ingredients
  • 1 head cauliflower about 2 pounds
  • 1 large egg or 2 egg whites
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (I used reduced fat Cheddar Jack), divided
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning or mix of dried herbs
  • Salt and pepper
  • Marinara sauce for serving (optional)
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  2. Remove the outer leaves from the cauliflower and cut it into florets. Place them in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the cauliflower is finely chopped and looks like rice.
  3. Transfer the cauliflower to a microwave-safe dish or bowl. Cover and cook in the microwave for 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can steam the cauliflower in a steamer basket or bake it in the oven at 375 for 20 minutes.
  4. When the cauliflower is cool, transfer it to a bowl lined with a kitchen towel or cheesecloth. Bring the ends of the cloth together and squeeze as much liquid out of the cauliflower as you can. I got about ½ cup liquid.
  5. Transfer the cauliflower to a mixing bowl and add the egg, Italian seasoning, ½ cup cheese, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Mix to combine.
  6. Transfer the mixture to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Form the dough into a rectangle about 8 x 12 inches and ¼-inch thick.
  7. Bake in the oven 15-20 minutes until cooked. Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheese over the top. Bake another 5 minutes until cheese is melted.
  8. Cut cheesy bread into 16 breadsticks. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

