Freebie Friday: Free ways to entertain your kids

WTNH Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – The weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn’t mean your weekend can’t be delightful.

We’ve put together a list of free and discounted things to do in the Tampa Bay area over the extended weekend so you can make the most of it with free ways to entertain your kids.

If you’re cooped up inside avoiding the chilly air, there are some great free activities you can take advantage of. These come to us from thebalance.com.

On the first Saturday of every month, Home Depot has a kids workshop where they make a free craft and get to wear an orange apron.

At Disney stores all around the Tampa Bay area, there is usually free story time, gifts and songs for the little ones. Check to see what their schedule looks like.

Check with Toys R Us too! They do fun project, camps and parades. Sometimes there will be fun giveaways.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s