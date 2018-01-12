Freebie Friday: Free ways to entertain your kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – The weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn’t mean your weekend can’t be delightful.

We’ve put together a list of free and discounted things to do in the Tampa Bay area over the extended weekend so you can make the most of it with free ways to entertain your kids.

If you’re cooped up inside avoiding the chilly air, there are some great free activities you can take advantage of. These come to us from thebalance.com.

On the first Saturday of every month, Home Depot has a kids workshop where they make a free craft and get to wear an orange apron.

At Disney stores all around the Tampa Bay area, there is usually free story time, gifts and songs for the little ones. Check to see what their schedule looks like.

Check with Toys R Us too! They do fun project, camps and parades. Sometimes there will be fun giveaways.

