Florida House votes again to repeal red light cameras

Published: Updated:
Red Light Camera

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House is once again this year calling for an end to red-light cameras.

The House on Friday voted 83-18 in favor of a bill that would ban the use of cameras in Florida starting in July 2021. The legislation heads to the Florida Senate, where it’s not clear if there is support there to pass it. This is the third year in a row that the House has passed the legislation.

House Republicans backing the repeal contend red light cameras are being used by cities and counties as a way to make money. Legislators in 2010 first authorized local governments to use cameras to issue tickets to drivers who run red lights.

Opponents of the bill (HB 6001) have argued red light cameras help traffic safety.

