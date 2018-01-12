Flight problems? American Airlines will fork over extra miles on the spot

(WFLA/CNN) — Is your plane seat broken? Perhaps the meal you ordered isn’t available or your entertainment system isn’t working.

According to CNN, American Airlines is giving flight attendants the ability to compensate passengers with frequent flier miles.

The amount received will depend on the specific problem and length of the flight.

The airline says it has a long-standing policy of crediting miles to make up for service problems on-board.

But angry customers have had to file a complaint to receive them.

Giving flight attendants the power to do it helps ensure nobody gets off a plane upset.

“We wanted to provide this at the point of first contact,” said American spokesman Ross Feinstein. “We want the customer to get off the plane feeling good about their experience. It makes the customers feel good and it makes the flight attendant feel good.”

The flight attendants at American and Delta can award frequent flyer miles to the passengers using computer tablets they carry on every flight.

 

The department of transportation reports a four percent uptick in complaints from fliers during the first three quarters of last year.

