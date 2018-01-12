Designated ‘captains-for-hire’ available for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new Tampa Bay area company is offering experienced boat operators for hire for Gasparilla.

In a partnership with Pepin Distributing and Budweiser, Anchor is offering captain-for-hire services in the Tampa market.

“Gasparilla is an amazing tradition on the water and attracts thousands of boaters to be part of the mosquito [invasion] fleet,” said Zach Hatraf, CEO of Anchor.

“We know alcohol is often on board boats regardless of the occasion, so we want to provide an affordable option to stay safe and avoid a BUI.”

Pepin, a Tampa-based beer distribution company and official sponsor of Gasparilla for several years, has made efforts to reduce alcohol related incidents in the past. This year, they are continuing their “responsibly matters” campaign through partnerships with Lyft and their new relationship with Anchor.

You can book a designated Anchor captain by going online.

Pepin and Budweiser are offering the first 50 bookings at $50 off.

If you are interested in becoming an Anchor captain, you can apply on the website.

