Deputy-involved shooting closes road in Polk Co.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A road is closed in Lakeland because of a shooting involving a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

A PCSO spokesperson said it happened around 5:22 this morning in Lakeland in the area of Highway 33 (Highlands Blvd) and Combee Road (33A/659).

No deputies were injured. A suspect is in custody and no other suspects are being sought.

Highway 33 is closed at the intersection of Combee Road and at University Boulevard.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-