Death for Florida man who killed 2 men who responded to escort ad

By Published:
Peter Avsenew, jail booking photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to death for killing two men who responded to his online ad offering his services as a male escort.

News outlets report that a jury made its unanimous recommendation Thursday for 33-year-old Peter Avsenew.

He was convicted in November of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Avsenew killed 52-year-old Stephen Adams and 47-year-old Kevin Powell at their Wilton Manors home in December 2010.

Investigators say Avsenew also stole their credit cards and their car.

He then went to Polk County to visit his mother, who turned him in when she found out he was wanted by the police.

