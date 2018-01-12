Bradenton Fire Department extinguishes early morning fire at business

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton Fire Department firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a business Friday morning.
According to the fire department, personnel responded to the structure fire in the 500 block of 8th Street West at 7:21 a.m.
The first responding units found heavy smoke showing and fire on the south side of the single story business.
The fire was brought under control by 8:38 a.m.
The structure was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.
Total property damage is estimated at $104,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
