TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman will be out three to six weeks, it was announced Friday.

Hedman will be out of action with a lower body injury, after taking a hit to what appeared to be his knee during Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Hedman was selected to play in the 2018 NHL All-Star game to be held here in Tampa.

The Lightning did not offer further information regarding the injury.

The Bolts are currently first in the Atlantic Division.