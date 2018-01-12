Bicyclist flown to hospital after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Clearwater Friday, officials said.

Clearwater police and firefighters responded to a crash on U.S. 19 just north of Drew Street.

According to an incident report, a 19-year-old male bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg via Bayflite.

One lane of the access road north of Drew Street. is closed as the incident is investigated. The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

