Bicyclist flown to hospital after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Clearwater Friday, officials said.
Clearwater police and firefighters responded to a crash on U.S. 19 just north of Drew Street.
According to an incident report, a 19-year-old male bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg via Bayflite.
One lane of the access road north of Drew Street. is closed as the incident is investigated. The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- LIST: Sam’s Club to close store in South Tampa, more locations across country
- FHP: Drunk woman hit cars on I-4, urinated on roadside, let boy, 2, wander toward traffic
- Deadly strain of flu hits Florida
- Good Samaritan shocked that hospital patient was discharged in gown, socks on cold winter night
- Bear attacks man outside Naples apartment
- Theme park deals for Floridians at Disney, Universal, Legoland, Busch Gardens
- Woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco in Jan. for full refund