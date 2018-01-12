Beloved South Tampa restaurant ‘Pach’s Place’ plans to relocate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of South Tampa’s favorite places to get a delicious, greasy brunch for just a few bucks will no longer be there.

Pach’s Place, currently located right off of Bayshore Boulevard, is shutting its doors come the end of January.

But dry those tears — restaurant owner, Isun Maes, told WFLA News Channel 8 they will be back up and running in a brand new location overnight.

Maes’ daughter Cathy is reopening Pach’s Place Restaurant on Feb. 1 at the Tahitian Inn, a well-known hotel off of South Dale Mabry Highway.

Cathy assured News Channel 8 the beloved Pach’s Place menu is also staying exactly the same.

“We just want to thank everyone for their support they have given us and will give us,” Cathy Maes said.

