Bargain shoppers line up to snag deals at South Tampa Sam’s Club before it closes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The upcoming closing of the South Tampa Sam’s Club store is attracting a crowd of frenzied shoppers.

On Friday morning, people lined up outside the store before it opened to the public , hoping to be among the first to buy items at 25 percent off.

The store is trying to sell all of its merchandise before it closes for good on Jan. 26.

Everything except tires and tobacco is on sale.

Once the Sam’s Club opened at 10 a.m., people still had to wait about an hour to get inside. As of 10:45 a.m., the wait to get in was about 35 minutes.

Sam’s Club announced on Thursday that it would be closing 63 stores across the U.S. The store located at 5135 S. Dale Mabry is scheduled to close on Jan. 26.

The closed locations will be used as distribution centers for Walmart.com orders.

