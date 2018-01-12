2nd victim dies after being shot by FEMA contractor in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who flagged down help from good Samaritans after his friend was murdered by a FEMA contractor and two others in Polk City succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Kenneth Maier, 57, was standing in the driveway of his home and managed to flag down three people driving by on Jan. 3.

Maier had been shot several times. He told the good samaritans his friend had also been shot inside of their home on Berkley Road in Polk City.

The good Samaritans entered the home and found 68-year-old William Reiss deceased.

Three men were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Reiss: Gerjuan Jackson, Kenley Campbell and Darril Rankin Jr.

Jackson initially knew Reiss as a FEMA contractor.

He met Reiss last year while conducting a damage assessment weeks after Hurricane Irma hit Polk County.

Maier was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Friday.

Additional murder charges against Jackson, Campbell and Rankin Jr. in the death of Maier are pending.

“We are heartbroken to hear that Kenneth passed away today. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Kenneth’s family and friends. This act of vicious murder should have never happened,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

