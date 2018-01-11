YUM! Get Jimmy Johns subs today for just $1

By Published:
Jimmy John's #5 Vito is one of the many options available during Customer Appreciation Day on April 21, 2016. Photo credit: Jimmy John's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Who’s ready for lunch!?

Jimmy John’s in downtown St. Petersburg is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day with $1 subs today.

But get them while they’re hot because $1 subs will be served only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can choose from any of the sub sandwiches (#1-6 + BLT) on the menu. The deal is limited to one per person and is only available in-store.

“We have received tremendous support from the people in St. Petersburg and we want to thank our customers for their continued support by offering fresh and fast subs on Thursday for just one dollar,” said Henry Weber, owner of multiple Jimmy John’s stores in the St. Pete area.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s