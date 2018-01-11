YUM! Get Jimmy Johns subs today for just $1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Who’s ready for lunch!?

Jimmy John’s in downtown St. Petersburg is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day with $1 subs today.

But get them while they’re hot because $1 subs will be served only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can choose from any of the sub sandwiches (#1-6 + BLT) on the menu. The deal is limited to one per person and is only available in-store.

“We have received tremendous support from the people in St. Petersburg and we want to thank our customers for their continued support by offering fresh and fast subs on Thursday for just one dollar,” said Henry Weber, owner of multiple Jimmy John’s stores in the St. Pete area.

