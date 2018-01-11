VIDEO: Clerk attacked, robbed at cell phone store in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released dramatic video of an armed robbery in Tampa.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 22 at a Cell Tech store located at 7802 Rideout Road

The video shows two black males enter the store and jump over the counter.

As one suspect robs the store, the other, who is armed, starts hitting the clerk in the head with his firearm. The suspect continues to hold the clerk at gunpoint while the clerk ducks behind the register for cover.

It’s unclear exactly how much merchandise the suspects were able to steal, but they fled the scene in a silver or light blue Hyundai that was parked at a vacant residence nearby.

Detectives are hoping the armed suspect’s bright blue Nike shoes will help lead to his identification.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile app.

