Report: Trump asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from ‘s**thole countries’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — In an immigration meeting on Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly described El Salvador, Haiti and certain African nations, as “s***hole” countries, The Washington Post reported.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said before suggesting the country bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he recently met, according to the newspaper’s sources.

The comments were made as lawmakers discussed restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to the Post.

Thursday’s remarks are reminiscent of comments Trump reportedly made in June during a meeting with top administration officials where he said people from Haiti “all have AIDS,” that recent Nigerian immigrants would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, according to a New York Times report.  White House officials denied that report, but have yet to make a comment on the recent allegations.

