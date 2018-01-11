Theme park deals for Floridians at Disney, Universal, Legoland, Busch Gardens

TAMPA (WFLA) – An added benefit to living in Florida is getting special resident deals at theme parks.

Many theme parks are offering multi-day or annual passes at deeply discounted rates for Florida residents.

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Legoland and Busch Gardens announced Florida passes. AAA says it’s prices are even cheaper.

Disney is offering tickets for three days to any of the parks for just $159. That comes out to $53 per ticket when they normally cost $99-$119. The Discover Disney Tickets are available to be used on any day from now until June 24. Get more information here.

At Universal Orlando Resorts, Florida residents receive three months free on the two and three Park Preferred and Power annual passes. Prices range from $310-$434. They are on sale until April 24. Get more information here.

Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island can pay for a day of admission now and get admission to two parks through 2018 for free.

The two park fun card costs $105 ($98 for AAA members) for one day, then gets you unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island next year. The deal is available through March 25. You can learn more about the deal by going online.

At Legoland Florida, AAA members can purchase one-day park entry for $51.99 – a $42 savings per ticket. They are on sale through Feb. 28.

To purchase discounted theme park and attraction tickets from AAA, members can visit AAA.com/fun.

