Puppies abandoned, suffering from mange now available for adoption in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four puppies who were suffering from a skin condition and were abandoned on the side of a road are now available for adoption.

Someone dumped the puppies on the side of Howard Avenue in Tampa on Dec. 5, just yards away from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. A person walking by saw the dogs in distress and asked workers to check on them.

An on-staff veterinarian tended to the puppies and determined they had mange, which is caused by parasites that dig into the skin.

Since then, the staff at the Humane Society has given the pups daily coconut oil rubs, antibiotics and many baths to help heal their skin. The puppies’ hair has almost grown back in and they are looking and acting like normal, playful little puppies.

Now, the Humane Society says the puppies, who have been named Merry, Joy, Noel and Nick, have fully recovered and are ready to go to their forever homes.

The puppies will be available for adoption at noon on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2018. The Humane Society suggests that anyone interested in adopting them arrive as early as possible because they operate on a first come, first serve basis.

The Humane Society has put up a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person who dumped the dogs.

“We want this person to go to jail. This is ridiculous,” said Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Anyone with information should call 813.876.7138 x0 or email communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

