St. Petersburg man arrested on 11 counts of possession of child pornography

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a St. Petersburg man for possession of child pornography.

According to detectives, the investigation into Lester Schwark, 64, began in August 2017 after they received information that he was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives were able to recover numerous images from Schwark’s cellphone.

Schwark was arrested and charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

