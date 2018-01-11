SpaceX reschedules Falcon Heavy test fire

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX has pushed back its scheduled test fire of the Falcon Heavy rocket by one day.

The earth may shake on the Space Coast Friday if the expected test of the world’s largest rocket happens.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. It was originally scheduled for static fire Thursday.

Workers at the center have been told to expect a 12-second test-firing of the rocket’s 27 engines.

The engine will generate five-million pounds of thrust, something not seen since the space shuttle days.

One of the Falcon Heavy’s jobs will be to take paying customers to orbit the moon.

