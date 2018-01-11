Sam’s Club reportedly closes store in South Tampa, more locations across country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple Sam’s Club locations, including one in Tampa Bay abruptly closed Thursday, according to reports.

Sam’s Club has confirmed the company will close a “series of clubs,” but it’s still unclear which stores will be closing.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” the company said in a tweet.

A number of customers and employee’s tell News Channel 8 the Sam’s Club located at 5153 S. Dale Mabry Hwy in South Tampa has closed.

A note posted on the entrance of the store reads “Sam’s Club is closed today. We regret any inconvenience. The store will reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m.”

When we called the location, we got a voice recording that told us the store was closed, but it will be back open tomorrow (Friday). However, the South Tampa location can no longer be found on the company’s “Club Finder” locator tool. A person who claimed to be a supervisor at the location told News Channel 8 that the store will close permanently.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club has not announced which stores are closing. The company did, however, announce Thursday that they’re boosting their starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour as well as giving some employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and expanding their maternity and parental leave benefits.

News Channel 8 is looking into the matter and we will have more information on WFLA.com as soon as it’s available.