Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Cantonese-Style Fish

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with edamame and fresh cut fruit for dessert.
Cantonese is the most widely served style of Chinese cuisine and is a great choice for a quick weekday meal.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Seafood
4 white fish fillets (such as tilapia, cod, or haddock), about 1 1/2 lb
Produce
8 oz bok choy (about 4 stalks)
1 tablespoon fresh ginger
4 large fresh green onions
1 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1 cup)
Frozen
1 (10-oz) bag brown rice
Dry Grocery
1 tablespoon sesame oil
From Your Pantry
4 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare fish through step 2 (20 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete fish; serve (10 minutes)

Ingredients:
1 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1 cup), coarsely chopped
8 oz bok choy (about 4 stalks), coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
4 large fresh green onions, sliced
4 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
4 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons sugar
4 white fish fillets (such as tilapia, cod, or haddock), about 1 1/2 lb
1 (10-oz) bag frozen brown rice

Steps:
1. Chop cilantro, and bok choy. Peel ginger and chop; slice green onions into 1-inch pieces. Combine soy sauce, water, oil, and sugar; pour into a large, nonstick sauté pan, then bring to a boil on high.
2. Place fish in pan; top with ginger, onions, bok choy, and cilantro. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 8–10 minutes and until fish is 145°F.
3. Microwave rice following package instructions. Serve fish and vegetables over rice and with pan sauce.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 120mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 2g;
SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 40g; VIT A 60%; VIT C 35%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%

