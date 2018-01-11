Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Cantonese-Style Fish

Cantonese-Style Steamed Fish

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with edamame and fresh cut fruit for dessert.

Cantonese is the most widely served style of Chinese cuisine and is a great choice for a quick weekday meal.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

4 white fish fillets (such as tilapia, cod, or haddock), about 1 1/2 lb

Produce

8 oz bok choy (about 4 stalks)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

4 large fresh green onions

1 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1 cup)

Frozen

1 (10-oz) bag brown rice

Dry Grocery

1 tablespoon sesame oil

From Your Pantry

4 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare fish through step 2 (20 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete fish; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Cantonese-Style Steamed Fish

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1 cup), coarsely chopped

8 oz bok choy (about 4 stalks), coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

4 large fresh green onions, sliced

4 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

4 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons sugar

4 white fish fillets (such as tilapia, cod, or haddock), about 1 1/2 lb

1 (10-oz) bag frozen brown rice

Steps:

1. Chop cilantro, and bok choy. Peel ginger and chop; slice green onions into 1-inch pieces. Combine soy sauce, water, oil, and sugar; pour into a large, nonstick sauté pan, then bring to a boil on high.

2. Place fish in pan; top with ginger, onions, bok choy, and cilantro. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 8–10 minutes and until fish is 145°F.

3. Microwave rice following package instructions. Serve fish and vegetables over rice and with pan sauce.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 120mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 40g; VIT A 60%; VIT C 35%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%