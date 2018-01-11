Pregnant? Pee on this IKEA ad and you’ll get a discount on a crib

STOCKHOLM (KXRM) — IKEA’s latest advertisement may be different from previous ones seen as it now also doubles as a pregnancy test.
According to AdWeek, the ad encourages women to dab urine on a modified pregnancy test strip included at the bottom of the magazine and wait a few minutes to find out the result. Instead of a simple change in color to indicate a pregnancy, a positive test result reveals a 50 percent off coupon on a crib.
IKEA Sweden spokesman Magnus Jakobsson told CNBC you don’t need to hand in the ad with urine on it, you simply join IKEA’s Family Club.