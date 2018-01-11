Police bust chop shop operation in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of stolen vehicles and trailers were recovered from an auto shop in Tampa after police broke up an alleged chop shop operation.

The Tampa Police Department recently received a tip that a number of armed robbery suspects had been loitering at Express Auto Repair, which is located 3222 North 40th Street.

When investigators showed up to the business on Wednesday to conduct an inspection, they made contact with several people on the property who said they were customers, but the owner was missing and no employees were in sight, effectively leaving the business unsecured and abandoned, police said.

Upon inspection, detectives recovered a number of stolen vehicles: A 2012 Nissan Altima that was stolen out of Temple Terrace, a 1996 Buick Park Avenue that was used in a carjacking robbery and stolen from its owner in Tampa, an Enclosed American Trailers Continental Cargo, Forest River, 14-foot aluminum Trailer, which was also stolen out of Tampa.

Given the number of stolen items found on the property, police say the business is considered a Chop Shop under Florida State Statute.

As of now, police have not been able to identify or locate the owner of the auto shop.

Police said all 85 vehicles parked on the property have either been returned to their owner or impounded as evidence.

An investigation into the operation is ongoing.

