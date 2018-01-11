Pinellas Park man killed after truck loses control, crashes into pole, fence

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was killed after losing control of his truck and crashing into a pole and fence near a mobile home park in Pinellas County early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say it happened at 4:11 a.m. on 71st Street.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on 71st Street just north of 40th Avenue North.

The 40-year-old driver lost control of the truck and went onto the shoulder, then hit a power pole and the fence while overturning.

The driver, who lives in Pinellas Park, was ejected from the truck and transported to a hospital where he died.

His identity has not been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-