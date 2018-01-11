Pasco parents elated, school board disappointed after judge voids school rezoning plan

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco school rezoning battle continues to swing back and forth. Wednesday night, a judge voided the Pasco County School District’s rezoning plan.

The judge ruled the school district violated the state’s Sunshine Law, which guarantees access to public records.

Last January, several parents filed a complaint in the court stating they were “kept in the dark” from details surrounding the rezoning plans. They tell WFLA News Channel 8 that the school board had closed-door meetings. At the time, the board denied those allegations.

The rezoning already took effect at the beginning of the school year, so the void calls into question what will happen to those rezoned students.

The district told News Channel 8 Wednesday night that they are discussing their next steps

“We respect the process, but we’re disappointed in the ruling. We are discussing next steps among staff, and will be consulting with the School Board and the School Board attorney,” says Linda Cobbe with the Pasco County School System.

For parents like Jim Stanley, this is a big victory.

“Right now our thoughts are elation and feelings of vindication. We have been fighting for over a year and to get a ruling from a judge that validates everything we’ve been saying is a feeling of indescribable joy. It is our hope that the school board will now work with us to craft a plan that follows the law and accommodates the growth in Pasco County in a way that minimizes the impact on the students who are already here,” says Stanley.

