National Aviary in Pittsburgh introduces new baby two-toed sloth to world

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA/NBC) – The National Aviary in Pittsburgh introduced its new Linneaus’s two-toed sloth to the public on Wednesday.

The baby girl is named Vivien, for actress Vivien Leigh.

She was born on Aug. 21, weighing almost two and a half pounds at 14 and a half inches long.

Vivien will be hand-raised by aviary experts so she will be comfortable enough around people to be an educational ambassador.

Two other sloths, named Valentino and Wookiee, also make their home at the National Aviary.