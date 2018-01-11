Nashville Returns

Published:

Deacon finds himself at the helm of Highway 65, navigating an uncertain music industry and striving to keep Rayna’s dream alive. Zach Welles continues to make his presence known at the label and hires a new CSO. Daphne struggles to cope with the loss of her mother. Maddie takes steps to further her solo career and comes to a crossroads in her relationship with Clay. Juliette struggles with her own career as she deals with the lingering effects of the plane crash. Avery gets more comfortable in his return as a frontman. Will and Zach further their relationship and find a way to promote Will in a brand new way. Scarlett and Gunnar deal with the pregnancy and the questions that surround their relationship.

Nashville airs Thursday nights on CMT.

