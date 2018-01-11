Movie Salary Outrage: Actors union responds to pay gap between Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SAG–AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is responding to outrage over reports of pay disparity among the cast of the movie “All The Money In The World.”

According to a report published this week by USA Today, actress Michelle Williams was paid less than one-tenth of one percent of her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg to re-shoot scenes in the movie after actor Kevin Spacey’s scenes were removed from the film.

Both Williams and Wahlberg earned a daily per diem of $80. However, Wahlberg was reportedly paid an additional $1.5 million to re-shoot the scenes. The New York Times reports Williams quickly agreed to re-shoot the scenes, but Wahlberg was the hold out and due to a time deadline his agent negotiated the additional pay.

In previous interviews, Williams indicated she was willing to earn just the per diem or waive her salary to save the film.

SAG-AFTRA responded to concerns over the discrepancy, saying its unambiguously in favor of pay equity between men and women in the industry, but adding that performers at the level of Wahlberg and Williams negotiate their above-scale rates through their agents.

Williams and Wahlberg are both represented by William Morris/Endeavor. Neither the agency nor its stars has responded to requests for comment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-