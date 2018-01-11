Hogwarts castle to transform during new nighttime show at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Harry Potter fans will be able to celebrate their Hogwarts house pride durng a new nighttime light show at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle will debut on Jan. 31 and run through select nights in 2018.

Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be wrapped in a light display, accompanied by special effects and lightning, celebrating the four hours of Hogwarts – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.

Park guests can preview the new experience on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 during “A Celebration of Harry Potter 2018.”

