Fort Harrison Ave. reopens after gas leak in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of Fort Harrison Avenue have reopened after a gas leak was capped in Clearwater, police said.
Officials shut down a portion of the roadway after construction workers ruptured a line at Fort Harrison and Pinellas Street.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deadly strain of flu hits Florida
- Bear attacks man outside Naples apartment
- Bill could keep Florida from springing forward, falling back
- Sheriff: Alabama FEMA contractor traveled to Polk City, murdered man he met after Hurricane Irma
- Another GOP governor seeks exclusion from Trump drilling proposal
- Woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco in Jan. for full refund