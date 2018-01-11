Florida martial arts business owner arrested for child abuse

DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested for a child abuse incident that took place at a martial arts camp.

According to Davie police, Richard Hartman, the owner of Dynamic Family Martial Arts, was arrested for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

On that day, the business was acting as a day care camp for children who were out of school on winter break.

Police say an 8-year-old boy became upset over losing a game and punched a wall.

Hartman was angered by this and police say he grabbed the boy and threw him to the ground.

He then picked up the boy and dragged him into an office, where he violently threw him into a chair and began to shake him.

Another student saw what was going on and began to record the incident on a cell phone.

Photos of the victim show bruising on his forearm and knee.

If anyone has children who have attended any function at Dynamic Family Martial Arts and whom may have had any type of similar incident are asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

