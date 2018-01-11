Fire departments take boy, 4, ‘on duty’ after he dies in house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A child who dreamed of being a firefighter died in a fire two days ago. Now, fire departments near and far are coming together to send him “on duty.”

James Raugh died in a fire in McCormick, South Carolina on Jan. 8, along with his father, Nathan Raugh, and two siblings, Jalissa and Jordan, according to Amanda Murdock-Losche, James’ cousin.

The family of 4-year-old James has launched a social media campaign to make his dream come true. He wanted to be a firefighter when he grew up.

James’ family wants to send him “on duty” with as many departments as possible before Jan. 12, the day of his funeral. Supporters have already started joining the effort including, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Red Springs, Robeson County EMS, City of Darlington, Conway, Sunset Beach and various people and organizations nationally and internationally. To help put James “on duty,” use the hashtag #JRaughOnDuty so the family can easily find all the social media posts.

“We don’t have to know that family. We don’t have to know that firefighter personally just to be touched by his story, and be touched by what he’s going through and by what the family went through. An then all you really want to do is just honor anybody in that fire family as pest you can,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dustin Overholser.

James rode as the “Irons Man” Tuesday night with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crew on truck 714, according to the department’s post.

Nathan, Jalissa and Jordan Raugh’s funeral will be held on Jan. 12.