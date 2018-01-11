FEMA contractor accused of murdering Polk City man appears in Alabama court

MOBILE, Ala. (WFLA/WKRG) – A FEMA hurricane worker is sitting in an Alabama jail, accused of murdering one Polk County man and seriously hurting another.

The three men charged in connection with the murder of William Reiss appeared before a judge on Thursday and two refused to sign extradition papers.

Gerjuan Jackson, who initially knew Reiss as a FEMA contractor, appeared in court Thursday on separate charges he faces in Alabama.

The local district attorney’s office did not have papers from Polk County regarding the charges.

Kenley Campbell and Darril Rankin Jr. will not come to Florida voluntarily, meaning the state will need to ask for a governor’s warrant to forcibly make them come back to face charges.

Last Wednesday, Reiss was gunned down inside his Polk City home. He had been shot four times in the head and once in the hand. Reiss’ friend Kenneth Maier was also shot and left for dead.

According to an arrest report, Jackson is an official FEMA contractor who met the victim last year while conducting a damage assessment weeks after Hurricane Irma hit Polk County.

During this time, Jackson learned Reiss had a large collection of guns and would sell firearms frequently. Two weeks after they met, Jackson purchased two handguns from Reiss’ collection worth an estimated $800.

Shortly after the sale, Jackson was arrested in Alabama for improper possession of those firearms. Investigators say months later, he spoke with Rankin and Campbell and suggested they go “hit a lick” on Reiss.

Jackson will be back in court on Tuesday.