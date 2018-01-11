City Council passes ordinance regulating Tampa’s ‘massage’ industry after 8 On Your Side investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine months after an 8 On Your Side investigation pulled back the curtain on the business of sex on Kennedy Blvd, Tampa’s city council has approved an ordinance that cracks down on prostitution and human trafficking in the city’s massage parlors.

The new Bathhouse ordinance prohibits sexual activity in spas, forces them to close at 10 p.m. and requires owners, staff and customers to register with the city. It also enables city staff to conduct inspections on the businesses in question.

Clean Up Kennedy, a group that emerged as a result of our “Storefronts for Sex” investigation, called the measure a big step toward eliminating human trafficking while a sex workers group protested the ordinance for victimizing women who work in these spas.

The city is still waiting for Mayor Bob Buckhorn to sign the bill into law.

Assistant City Attorney Mike Schmidt tells News Channel 8 it will take at least one month before businesses can register to become regulated under the revised ordinance.

So far, none of the massage spa business owners we’ve reached out to would comment about the new regulation.

In 2017, 8 On Your Side revealed one of the properties where prostitution allegedly occurred was owned by Tampa Public Nuisance Abatement Board member Rick Barcena.

The Asian spa on Barcena’s property closed around a month ago and the site is now vacant.

