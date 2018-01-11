Citrus Co. dairy farm supplies milk to Florida schools

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s National Milk Day and to celebrate we headed north to Lecanto in Citrus County to spend the morning learning about what it takes to get that gallon of milk from the dairy farm to the kitchen table.

We caught up with Dale McClellan and his son Leon at their farm M&B Dairy.

The dairy farm has close to 700 cows that get milked three times a day. According to Dale, it doesn’t take more than two days from the time they milk the cows until you can buy in stores.

M&B Dairy is a huge supplier of milk to schools all over Florida, so the next time you have a glass of milk it very well may have come from M&B Dairy In Lecanto.

