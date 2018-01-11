Champion Power Lifters

Members of BPHAT Fitness, a private full power studio gym have every reason to be pleased with the recent success of a pair of its athletes who competed during the International Powerlifting League (IPL) World Power competition in Las Vegas last month.Bloomingdale High School graduate Katie Little, 21, a nursing student at USF, who teaches swimming at the Brandon Aquatics Center and her team mate Anna Boettger, 15 a Newsome High School sophomore, won gold and silver medals respectively during the annual event.
Boettger also broke an American record during the competition proving to be the rightful tourney winner.
