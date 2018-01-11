Better Call Behnken: Tarpon Springs furniture shop closes doors, leaves family without 100-year-old heirloom

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Lise Buck thought she was helping her mother hang on to her 100-year-old family heirloom piano. But now, it vanished from a Tarpon Springs furniture shop.

Buck’s mother, Christine, was sad when she had to move into an apartment and found that her prized piano would not fit. So, Buck and her sisters banded together to help.

They turned to Off The Beaten Path & Pistachios Antiques & Collectibles. Owner Paul Strope said he could turn the piano into pieces of furniture.

“We figured this would be a way for her to have pieces of it that she could fit in the house and that were useful, and she could still have those memories and she could look at it and remember the good times that she had as a child,” Strope said.

The plan was to turn the piano into a shelf, coffee table, end table and clock.

The sisters paid $1,000 in April and then got excuses.

Then, Buck said she was told to pick up the furniture on Dec. 15, but when she showed up, the shop was closed.

Buck called Better Call Behnken and we paid the shop a visit and found it completely cleared out. A neighbor said customers show up every day looking for their furniture, some that was left there on consignment.

The neighbor said a moving truck showed up weeks ago, loaded up furniture and left.

Strope did not return phone calls from Better Call Behnken.

A spokesman for the Tarpon Spring Police Department said they have had one other compliant and want victims to file reports so they can investigate.

“I just want the pieces of the piano back, even if he didn’t get to do any work,” Buck said. “I’m willing to pay for what he did do.”

