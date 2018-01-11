8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Jan. 12-15

1. Winter Wonderland Gala (Saturday)

Network with national and local leaders while enjoying food pairings, fashion show, gift bags and many surprises. Get the details

2. Grilled Cheese Fest (Saturday)

Looking for an ooey gooey treat?! At least 15 food trucks will be serving up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Get the details

3. Monster Jam (Saturday)

Don’t miss the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in grand trucks. Get the details

4. Winter Jam 2018 (Saturday)

Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. Get the details

5. Winter Fine Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Whether you are an art collector, need artwork for your home or office, or merely wish to enjoy the arts this is the place for you. Get the details

6. Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Grab your Nerf blaster and labeled darts and be ready to compete, duck, dive and dodge as the foam flies at Nerf Wars. Get the details

7. Florida Birds of Prey (Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

Bring the little ones to meet rescued Florida raptors such as hawks, owls, kestrels and even an American Bald Eagle. Get the details

8. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade (Monday)

Hailed as one of the nation’s most popular annual parades celebrating Dr. King’s legacy of promoting equality and human rights. Get the details

