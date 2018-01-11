21-year-old fitness enthusiast dies days after getting flu

GREENSBURG, PA (WPXI) – A 21-year-old in Pennsylvania has died from flu complications.

Kyler Baughman was a seemingly fit 21-year-old who was working and going to school to become a personal trainer.

When he came to visit for the holidays, his family said he looked rundown and had a bit of a snotty nose.

He celebrated Christmas with his family and returned to work Tuesday, but came home early, because he was not feeling well.

His fiancee Olivia Marcanio said he was coughing and said his chest hurt, so he laid down to rest.

Within two days, Baughman’s health took a turn for the worse. He was running a fever on and off and on Wednesday, he went to a Westmoreland County emergency room, then was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh where he died not even 24 hours later.

His mother said he died from organ failure due to septic shock caused by influenza. According to his family, he did not get a flu shot.

“Try and know your body. Don’t let things go,” said Kyler’s father, Todd Baughman. “Whenever you have a fever for multiple days, don’t let it go, get it taken care of.”

The Baughmans are now left grieving a sudden and most unexpected loss, but they’re hoping by sharing Kyler’s story, it could help save someone else.

