Woman evacuates Palm Harbor home after possible sinkhole forms

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor woman had to scramble to evacuate her home Tuesday night after she heard a loud cracking sound. Authorities say there is sinking at the home with cracks in the walls and a crack in the pool, which is leaking.

Firefighters with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue spent the overnight hours monitoring the situation at the home located at 3305 E. Dorchester Rd. in the Highland Estates subdivision.

They say the home has sunk about five inches since they arrived Tuesday night. The house is blocked off to keep people out.

The most visible problem areas are right inside the house and then the sidewalk in the front of the home. There is a large crack in her pool out back and the pool is currently leaking water into the ground which is clearly not helping this situation.

Firefighters have been walking through the home every half hour to check for new cracks and settlement.

After firefighters deemed it safe to go inside, a WFLA News Channel 8 crew was able to walk around inside the home with firefighters to get some video to show you.

As far as the neighbor’s safety goes– if things start to spread into the yard and the sides of the house– crews will evacuate them as well.

The woman who lives in the home was able to get some clothes and personal items and is staying with a friend.

More crews are expected to arrive around 8 a.m.