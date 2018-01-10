Winter Style Staples

Instead of matching the grey dreary sky of winter, how about wearing some stylish wardrobe staples this season? Lifestyle Expert, Stefaney Rants is here to share how she stays chic and warm at the same time! Stefaney, great to have you! Visit burlington.com for the latest styles and for more information on the Give a Coat, Share the Warmth campaign!
