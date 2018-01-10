VIDEO: Porch pirate steals package from St. Pete home

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean package thieves are taking a break.

On January 4, a bold package thief was caught on camera swiping an Amazon package from a home in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video shows a gray Infinity pull into the driveway of a home in the 3500 block of 50th Avenue.

A male subject is seen getting out of the car, walking to the porch in a nonchalant manner and swiping a medium-sized package. He carries it back to the car and drives away. There was also an unidentified female inside the car, according to the agency.

Deputies say the following day, the same man was seen on surveillance video stealing another package from a home in the 3900 block of 53rd Ave. North.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a dark-colored beard and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and numerous tattoos on his left. He was driving a 2010-2014 gray Infiniti G37/Q40 with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Cox of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-6200 or mcoxjr@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

