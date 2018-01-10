‘Super blue blood moon’ to take place during lunar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Look to the sky Jan. 31 for a rare celestial event, the “super blue blood moon.”

Why the name, you ask?

A blue moon is when there is a second full moon in a month, which is an uncommon event itself. A blue moon happens once every two to three years.

This particular blue moon will occur during a super moon period. A super moon is when the moon’s perigee, or its closest approach to Earth in a single orbit, occurs during a full moon.

Making the day even more special, is the fact there will also be a lunar eclipse.

