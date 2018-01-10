Sheriff to announce major break in Polk City murder case

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will make an announcement Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. regarding the murder of 68-year-old William Reiss who was found dead at a Polk City home last week.

“This case is solved! Tune in to FB live video at 1:30 p.m. on Jan 10th as Sheriff Judd provides details. Thank you for the tips!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

On January 3, Reiss was gunned down inside his home on Berkley Road. The suspect(s) also shot his friend 57-year-old Kenneth Maier several times, leaving him in “extremely critical condition,” the agency said. Three Good Samaritans encountered Maier as he was flagging them down in the driveway. They later found Reiss deceased inside the home.

Given Reiss’ large collection of firearms, Sheriff Grady Judd said it appeared the motive for the murder was robbery. The sheriff said his suspected killers made off with up to 31 firearms, including guns and pistols.

“These folks that chose to commit this murder and robbery knew there were guns there,” the sheriff said. “These guns aren’t going to be purchased by Sunday school teachers. These guns will go back to the streets with other thugs and other criminals and other robbers. That’s why we have to get these folks off the street and recover the firearms.”

A Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to Reiss was also missing from the scene.

Surveillance video captured the missing pickup traveling with a black Chevrolet Sedan shortly after the crime was committed. The same Sedan was seen in the area minutes before the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to come forward.

