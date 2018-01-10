See bald eagles up close at Lowry Park Zoo

A bald eagle at Lowry Park Zoo.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is National Save The Eagles Day. Around the world there are more than 60 species of eagles, many are threatened or endangered.

In the United States there are only two species which include the bald eagle and the golden eagle.

Outside of seeing eagles in the wild, Lowry Park Zoo is one of a few places in the Tampa Bay area you can go and see them up close and personal.

Some estimate that at one time the bald eagle population was in the hundreds of thousands, but by the 1940’s only about 500 breeding pairs were left.

The bald eagle was removed from the endangered species list in 2007. It is estimated that about 70,000 bald eagles are thriving in the wild, but federal law continues to protect them and their habitat.

