Search underway for 2 masked men in minivan who killed man in North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for two masked men in a silver minivan who broke into a North Port home and shot and killed a man inside.

North Port police have all of their detectives on scene, interviewing around a dozen people who witnessed the shooting early Wednesday morning.

911 calls came flooding in at 1:30 a.m. about a shooting at a home on Porto Chico Avenue.

Detectives say two black men in ski masks burst into the home, there was some sort of confrontation and a man was shot and killed.

The masked men left in a silver minivan.

Detectives believe there was some sort of previous relationship between the shooters. They also think there were several people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Everyone who witnessed the shooting is being interviewed by detectives, some of them haven’t been cooperative so far.

According to officers on scene, this was not a random shooting.