Search underway for 2 masked men in minivan who killed man in North Port home

By Published:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for two masked men in a silver minivan who broke into a North Port home and shot and killed a man inside.

North Port police have all of their detectives on scene, interviewing around a dozen people who witnessed the shooting early Wednesday morning.

911 calls came flooding in at 1:30 a.m. about a shooting at a home on Porto Chico Avenue.

Detectives say two black men in ski masks burst into the home, there was some sort of confrontation and a man was shot and killed.

The masked men left in a silver minivan.

Detectives believe there was some sort of previous relationship between the shooters. They also think there were several people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Everyone who witnessed the shooting is being interviewed by detectives, some of them haven’t been cooperative so far.

According to officers on scene, this was not a random shooting.

Follow Meredyth Censullo on Facebook

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s