Rowdies set to play against MLS clubs in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rowdies will welcome several Major League Soccer clubs to play in St. Petersburg next month.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the schedule for the Annual Rowdies Suncoast Invitational, which is being held at Al Lang Stadium for the third year in a row. Organizers call it one of the premier preseason tournaments in the country.

The invitational features two days of doubleheaders at Al Lang Stadium and a doubleheader at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater. The Rowdies will face off against MLS clubs on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24.

The four MLS clubs taking part in this year’s invitational are New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, D.C. United and Montreal Impact. Fans will be able to see U.S. national team players like Alejandro Bedoya and Paul Arriola, as well as international superstars like David Villa.

“This is the perfect opportunity for fans to show Major League Soccer teams that St. Petersburg is a Major League city,” Rowdies Chairman & CEO Bill Edwards said in a statement. “Playing against some of the best clubs in North America is a great way for the Rowdies to prepare for another record-breaking season.”

Tickets for the doubleheaders can be purchased online or by calling (727) 222-2000.

The Rowdies are offering free tickets to all 2018 season ticket holders. Those tickets must be redeemed by Friday, Feb. 9.

According to the Rowdies, the Montreal Impact will also have an extended stay in St. Pete for preseason training camp. The Philadelphia Union’s website states that the team will have two preseason training sessions in Clearwater.

2018 Rowdies Suncoast Invitational schedule:

SATURDAY, FEB. 17:

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United at Al Lang Stadium (5 p.m.)

at Al Lang Stadium (5 p.m.) Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Montreal Impact at Al Lang Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21:

D.C. United vs. TBD at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (5 p.m.)

at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (5 p.m.) Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (7:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 24:

Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC at Al Lang Stadium (5 p.m.)

at Al Lang Stadium (5 p.m.) Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Philadelphia Union at Al Lang Stadium (7:30 p.m.)