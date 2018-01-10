Recall issued for ice cream bars sold at multiple Florida stores due to possible listeria contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream products.

The products are being recalled due to a possibly presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The Southern Home branded products with the UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Artic Ice Cream bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The Winn-Dixie branded products with the UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

The products should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Mas or Harveys store for a full refund.

Customers will questions can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 866-946-6349 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

