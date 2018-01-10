Recall issued for ice cream bars sold at multiple Florida stores due to possible listeria contamination

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream products.

The products are being recalled due to a possibly presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The Southern Home branded products with the UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

  • Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)
  • Southern Home Artic Ice Cream bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The Winn-Dixie branded products with the UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

  • Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

The products should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Mas or Harveys store for a full refund.
Customers will questions can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 866-946-6349 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s