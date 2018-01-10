Police: Mother responsible after 3-year-old ingests meth

GRANTSVILLE, Ut. (News4Utah/WFLA) – A Utah mom is behind bars after her 3-year-old daughter drank from a water bottle containing methamphetamine, court documents show.

Authorities say Lucinda Black and her two siblings Danny and Ashley were partying on Dec. 31 inside a trailer home in Grantsville.

“One of the females had consumed some of the drink, left the bottle in an area that was accessible to the 3-year-old, and the 3-year-old then located the bottle – and drank from that bottle,” said Alison Peterson, a spokesperson for Grantsville Police Department.

Court documents show the 3-year-old girl drank out of a water bottle and “started acting weird” after doing so. Police were notified of the incident after a guardian brought the toddler to the hospital.

“The reason they were calling is the child had tested positive for meth,” said Peterson.

Police say the three siblings all face multiple charges after that night and that the 3-year-old is still recovering.

“You can only imagine what a 3-year-old child would go through consuming the same amount of drugs as an adult so it’s alarming, it’s concerning,” said Peterson.